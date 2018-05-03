Arrows Removed from Two Deer

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. (AP) – Oregon wildlife authorities have removed arrows from two deer that were shot by poachers in southern Oregon but survived.

Wildlife biologists with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday they have successfully tracked and tranquilized an adult doe and a yearling doe and were able to remove the arrows and clean the wounds.

There were no signs of infection and the deer were released.

Residents in Shady Cove reported seeing the deer on their properties last week.

The Oregon Hunter’s Association and two archery companies have offered a combined $2,600 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shootings.

The Oregon State Police continues to investigate.