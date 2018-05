CLACKAMAS, Ore. – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two people for the shooting of Jahrell Lillard, the half brother of Blazer’s star Damian Lillard.

19-year-old Jeffrey Jessie and a 17-year-old were taken into custody at the Riverwalk Apartments last Friday.

The two were identified through forensic evidence recovered at the March 29th shooting scene in the Clackamas Town Center parking lot.