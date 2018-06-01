Arrests Made in Newberg Murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police arrested a 20-year-old Lake Oswego man accused of fatally shooting a man in retaliation for a gun deal gone bad.

The Newberg-Dundee Police Department said Friday that Rees Dikeos was captured in Nevada this week. He’s since been booked into the Yamhill County Jail on a murder charge.

The victim, Jack Burnell, was killed Jan. 12 in an alley near a Newberg supermarket.

Arresting officer Joe Eubanks said in a probable cause affidavit that detectives learned from a confidential source that Dikeos had been robbed the night before in a Salem gun deal. The source said Dikeos felt that his friend Burnell had set him up to robbed.

The affidavit says Dikeos and Burnell exchanged Facebook messages and phone calls the night of Burnell’s killing. They discussed plans to meet at the supermarket, with the last call ending moments before Burnell was shot.

A second suspect, 27-year-old Mark Gonzalez, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.