Arrest Made In Connection To Arnold Park Killing

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Vancouver police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to the killing of a man who was found dead in a Washington park near the Oregon border.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a man was found dead at Arnold Park on July 26. The Clark County medical examiner later ruled the death a homicide and authorities arrested 27-year-old William D. Peek on a charge of first-degree murder.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests might be made.

The slain man has not been publicly identified.