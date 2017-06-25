Armed Police Standoff Ends Peacefully

Beaverton, Oregon – There was a police standoff Saturday with a man with a gun and a three-year old child in the house with him. Beaverton Police say that when they got to the house on Southwest Barcelona Way, a woman and her 9 year old child were standing outside. The woman had been beaten. The armed man barricaded himself in the home and refused to come out, and even dared the police to shoot him.

Three hours later, hostage negotiators talked the man into surrendering peacefully and he was arrested. The children are not hurt.