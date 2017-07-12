Armed Men Knock Off Another Bar, This Time In Milwaukie

Milwaukie, Ore. — Another bar robbery, this time in Milwaukie.

Police in Milwaukie says about 1:30 Wednesday morning, two men walked into Gilmore’s Meadows, located at 5823 SE Johnson Creek Boulevard with handguns and demanded money from the register and lottery machines.

During the robbery the suspects forced the bartender and two customers inside a walk in cooler and locked the door. The three later escaped the cooler through a small beverage door uninjured.

The two suspects, described as black male adults, wearing hooded sweatshirts, gloves and both had masks over their faces, left with about $2800 in cash.

Milwaukie police say the description and actions of the suspects are very similar to several cases recently in Portland and detectives are working with Portland police in the case.

Milwaukie Detectives are asking anyone that has information about this case are asked to contact Milwaukie Police Department at 503-786-7500.