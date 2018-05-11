Arlington Residents Working to Prevent Insect Invasion

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Residents of a north-central Oregon town are working together to prevent cricket-like insects from invading their houses and streets and devouring their crops like last year.

The Capital Press reported Thursday that this year, Arlington residents are using Google Maps to report Mormon crickets sightings directly from their smartphones.

Jordan Maley with the Oregon State University Extension says by mapping hot spots for the insects, they can make the best use of their limited resources.

The county has agreed to pay about $100,000 for an aerial applicator that will spray a pesticide outside city limits that targets younger, smaller crickets and inhibits their growth.

Farmer Charlie Anderson who sprayed the pesticide around his property in late April says it appears to be working so far.

—

Information from: Capital Press, http://www.capitalpress.com/washington