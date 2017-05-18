Appellate Court Reinstates $9 Million Award to Ex-Vancouver Police Officer

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A federal appellate court has reinstated a $9 million jury award to a former Vancouver police officer who wrongly convicted of sexual abuse.

The Columbian reports (http://bit.ly/2rwGzBg ) that Clyde Spencer spent nearly two decades in prison before then-Gov. Gary Locke commuted his sentence in 2004. All charges were later dropped against him.

He sued and at a civil trial in 2014, a jury in Tacoma awarded him $9 million in damages. But a federal judge later threw out the decision.

On Thursday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the award.

Spencer had entered an Alford plea in 1985 to sexually abusing his two children and a stepson.

Spencer sued in 2011, alleging a Clark County detective deliberately fabricated evidence against him. The jury found she violated Spencer’s constitutional right to due process by fabricating police reports. It also found that her supervisor had an affair with Spencer’s wife and was liable.