Appeals Court Upholds Oregon Pastor’s Sex Abuse Conviction

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction of a pastor sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a girl.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://is.gd/B23PhP ) the court upheld the conviction of Mike Sperou without opinion last week.

In the 1990s, seven girls reported that they had been molested by Sperou, co-founder of the North Clackamas Bible Community. No charges were brought because the girls’ stories were inconsistent or vague.

The girls renewed their complaints as adults in 2013. Authorities found that the statute of limitations had expired on all of the complaints except those raised by one woman.

A Multnomah County jury convicted the pastor in 2015. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.