Beaverton Ore – Firefighters put out a two-alarm apartment fire in Beaverton on Thursday.Two people were evaluated by emergency responders at the scene, however, no one was injured.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue received calls late Thursday morning about smoke and flames coming from the second story of the Sterling Pointe Apartment in the 14400 block of SW Teal Boulevard.

A few minutes after firefighters arrived on-scene, flames started coming through the roof. Investigators have not determined what caused the fire.