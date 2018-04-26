Apartment Fire
By Mike Turner
|
Apr 26, 2018 @ 2:13 PM

Beaverton Ore – Firefighters put out a two-alarm apartment fire in Beaverton on Thursday.Two people were evaluated by emergency responders at the scene, however, no one was injured.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue received calls late Thursday morning about smoke and flames coming from the second story of the Sterling Pointe Apartment in the 14400 block of SW Teal Boulevard.
A few minutes after firefighters arrived on-scene, flames started coming through the roof. Investigators have not determined what caused the fire.

