Apartment Fire Sends Teen To The Oregon Burn Unit

Portland, Or. – A teenage boy is fighting for his life at the Legacy Oregon Burn Unit after being pulled unconscious from a burning apartment in SE Portland last night.

Portland Fire got a call just after 6 p.m. about a fire in an apartment complex on SE Main just west of 82nd Avenue. Lt Damon Simmons with Portland Fire says when they arrived “they found heavy fire blowing out windows of two apartments.” They searched both units and found the teen in one of them.

The fire displaced 19 adults and 6 children. The Red Cross was called in to help them temporary housing and other basic needs.

The fire caused the closure of 82nd Avenue for a time last night. Investigators are looking to see what caused the two alarm fire.