Apartment Fire At NE 57th And Glisan

Portland, Oregon – UPDATE: There were three victims who suffered minor injuries in this fire. Portland Fire and Rescue says firefighters helped two people down ladders, while a third had to jump from a window.

A fire has just broke out at an apartment building on Northeast 57th and Glisan street. Flames are so intense right now, crews just called for backup. Drivers should avoid Glisan street near the Providence hospital there, you can use Burnside or Halsey to get around. This fire is also right next to the OFF RAMP from I-84 East at 58th… and crews have SHUTDOWN that off ramp. Drivers on I-84 East… have to use the next exit at 68th.

We’ll update up as more information becomes available.

Image courtesy of KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds.

News Partner KGW is above the fire right now. Click Here To Watch Sky 8 Live Video