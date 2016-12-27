AP Top Stories Of 2016

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge and the aftermath of the 41-day armed occupation has been voted Oregon’s top story of 2016 by editors and news directors around the state.

Each year The Associated Press sends a ballot to Oregon news outlets for votes on the year’s top stories.

The top story in 2016 was the takeover of the wildlife refuge by Ammon Bundy and his followers in January and the drama that ensued, including the surprise acquittal in October of Bundy and six others during a trial in Portland.

The No. 2 story was voters’ rejection in November of Measure 97, which would have increased taxes on some corporations to help fund education and other services. It was the most expensive ballot measure fight in Oregon history, with more than $43 million spent. The derailment of an oil train in Mosier finished third.