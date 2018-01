Houseboat owners say they’re being taxed for the rain that falls on their roofs and goes right into the river. Floating home residents packed a Portland city council hearing Wednesday afternoon. The Portland Tribune was there. This has to do with storm water management fees. You can read more below but we thought we’d ask “what do you think of a “rain tax?”

https://portlandtribune.com/pt/9-news/383807-272481-is-the-city-trying-to-soak-houseboat-residents-