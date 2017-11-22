Another Suspicious Fire In Bethany

North Bethany, Oregon – Fire destroyed a new house under construction in the Bethany area. The home went up in flames just before 9pm Tuesday night. This area on Brugger Road and 170th is the same spot where there were suspicious fires over the Summer. Arson detectives with Washington County are working with investigators to determine what caused this fire. No one was hurt.

Firefighters battled a fire in a large home under construction in North Bethany this evening, in the same neighborhood where fire destroyed two homes in August. Just after 8:45 pm firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue were called to a report of a structure fire near the intersection of NW 167th and NW Catalpa St. in the North Bethany neighborhood of unincorporated Washington County.

Firefighters from Station 64 arrived to find a large two story home that was under construction, fully involved in fire. Firefighters initiated an aggressive exterior fire attack, and began to work to save adjacent homes on either side of the structure. Additional arriving units supported the efforts to save the surrounding exposures. An aerial ladder truck was deployed to assist firefighters in extinguishing this large home, while firefighters worked to ensure the fire had not spread to other homes. Due to the efforts of firefighters on scene the fire was contained to one home.

The home that burned was in the final stages of construction, and is considered a total loss. Due to the circumstances of this fire investigators are calling it suspicious in nature. TVF&R fire investigators are being assisted by Detectives specially trained in arson investigation from the Washington County Sheriff’s office. This fire remains under investigation, a damage estimate was not immediately available.

TVF&R was assisted on scene by firefighters from Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, the Washington County Sheriff’s office, PGE, and Northwest Natural Gas.

Anyone with information on this fire, or the fires that occurred in August is encouraged to call the Washington County non-emergency dispatch line at 503-629-0111.