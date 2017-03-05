Another Pedestrian Hit And Killed On SE Division

Gresham, Oregon – Another person was hit and killed trying to cross a busy street in Southeast. Gresham police say a 33-year-old woman was hit and killed crossing Division street near 190th around 1 am Sunday morning. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Detectives say alcohol, drugs, and speed do not appear to be factors. Division is the same street where five deadly crashes in the last year, have pushed city leaders to lower the speed limit from 35 to 30 mph.

Posted on FlashAlert: March 5th, 2017 6:35 AM News Release from Gresham Police Dept



CASE NUMBER: #2017-12418GRESHAM, Ore.– RELEASE DATE: March 5, 2017,CONTACT PERSON: On Duty PIOCASE NUMBER: #2017-12418GRESHAM, Ore.– On March 5, 2017 at 1:00 am, Gresham Officers were dispatched to the area of 19000 block of SE Division in regards to a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and determined the female pedestrian was deceased. The pedestrian was described as 33 years-old. Her identity is not being released at this time, pending notification of family. The driver who struck the female remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Alcohol/drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in this accident. The East County Vehicular Crimes Team is investigating.

Portland City Council used a little known state law to make an emergency speed change to a city street. Starting last week new signs went up along Southeast Division from 82nd east, to the Gresham City Line, lowering the speed limit from 35 to 30 miles per hour.

Bureau of Transportation Director Leah Treat says they’re making these changes because of recent deadly crashes on that stretch of road. The change is good for 120 days. After which the city will petition ODOT for a permanent change.