Another Meningococcol Case at OSU

Corvallis Ore – An undergraduate student attending Oregon State University in Corvallis is being treated for meningococcal disease. After the recent outbreak, OSU is requiring vaccinations and also urging undergraduates to be vaccinated during winter break. Steve Clark, OSU vice president for university relations and marketing, said the university would require all of its students 25 and younger to be vaccinated for meningococcal B disease by February 15th.