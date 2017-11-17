Another Gray Wolf Illegally Shot and Killed

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2011, file photo, a female Mexican gray wolf at the Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge in central N.M. Wildlife managers, conservationists and business interests are meeting in Denver as the Western Governors Association looks for ways to change the way endangered species are protected. Theyll spend Wednesday, March 9, 2016, and Thursday, March 9 talking about the states role in deciding what species get protection under the federal Endangered Species Act and how conservation is paid for, among other topics. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police say another gray wolf has been illegally shot and killed in northeastern Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a female breeding member of the Chesnimnus pack known as OR-23 was discovered dead on Wednesday in Wallowa County.

Officials believe the animal was fatally shot either Sunday or Monday. OR-23 was wearing a radio tracking collar. At last count, the pack had four pups as well as OR-23’s mate.

Troopers announced the incident in a news release Friday.

The poaching is the latest in a string of illegal killings in Oregon dating back to 2015, when the state removed the canids from its endangered species list.

Advocates say since then at least nine animals have been deliberately poached or killed under suspicious circumstances.