Gas Leak Scare in NW PDX

Portland, Oregon – A scary deja vu in Northwest Portland this morning. Construction crews called 911 after they accidentally broke a gas line, at a business near NW 16th and Thurman street. When firefighters arrived just before 9:30am Saturday morning, they could hear and smell the gas. Lt. Rich Chatman with Portland Fire says they could tell it was a fairly big gas line and leak, because of how much pressure it was venting. Firefigthers were able to evacuate the area and Northwest Natural got the gas shut off before any explosions could happen.

Fears still very fresh in the minds of Portlanders after a similar situation ended in an explosion that leveled businesses are injured eight people, including three firefighters near NW 23rd last year.