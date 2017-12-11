Another Fire In North Bethany Neighborhood

North Bethany, Or. – A suspicious fire was reported this morning in a home under construction in a high end North Bethany neighborhood. Cassandra Ulven with Tualitan Valley Fire and Rescue says it was spotted by a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol. It is the fourth such fire in the neighborhood. Two fires in August have been determined to be arson. A third fire last month is under investigation.

The fire totally destroyed the unfinished home. She says “there was only one nearby home that was occupied. Two other homes adjacent to the burning structure were under construction and there was a fire, a smaller fire to the home to the left of the main fire unit.”

She says the Sheriff’s Office has beefed up patrols there since August and the developer has also hired a private security company. One person posted on Twitter this morning ” if the person starting these fires is following this please stop before you hurt someone. We live in the DR Horton homes and are terrified, please stop.” Ulven says the fires are in the development adjacent to the DR Horton homes.

Tualitan Valley Fire and Rescue held a community meeting November 29th at Springville Elementary School to talk with neighbors about the recent house fires.