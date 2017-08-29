Animal Shelter Founders Indicted on Animal Neglect Charges

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A grand jury has indicted the founders of an animal rescue center in Bend on animal neglect charges.

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Jeanette Bonomo and Dr. Jeffrey Cooney were indicted on 19 counts of animal neglect and three counts of wildlife violations.

Cooney and Bonomo are accused of failing to provide minimum care for animals at the High Desert Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center.

The district attorney’s office says hawks, eagles, owls, flickers and other animals received deficient care and were injured as a result.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife visited the center last year after volunteers complained. State officials removed the animals and placed them with other facilities or euthanized them.

Court and jail records indicate Cooney and Bonomo were not arrested and have been informed of the indictment.

It wasn’t immediately known if they have attorneys.