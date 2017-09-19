Angry Liberals: “Comedian Just Tells Jokes!”

Politics certainly dominate most of our discussions today. But there is time for other things, like comedy.

And quite a bit of our comedy today has turned political. People like Stephen Colbert are using their platforms to bash the President. But now leftists seem to be unhappy if someone doesn’t include political rants in their standup.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s most recent special has the Twitter trolls complaining. They say that Seinfeld simply has jokes, without any specific agenda! Imagine that! Comedy that just has funny jokes.

A writer for the Daily Beast wrote: “All these years later, and all that money richer, Seinfeld is still doing comedy about nothing. The question is whether that still works today when everything, even Jerry Seinfeld jokes, is mandated to stand for something.” He goes on to say that what Seinfeld has to say lacks any significant “think pieces.” At least not any that the left would like to hear about.

Should every show or joke be based on politics? Or can there be a time and a place when comedy is just about, well, telling jokes?

