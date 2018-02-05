Ancient Slides

Portland Ore – The South Burlingame Neighborhood Association has appealed a city hearings officer’s decision in December to approve the 21-home Macadam Ridge development, proposed by the Riverview Abbey Mausoleum Company. Portland City Council will take up the issue at a hearing at 2 p.m. Wednesday.Geology professor Scott Burns at Portland State University said the proposed development is almost entirely within a “known ancient landslide.He says plans to cut 500 mature trees and bring in 20,000 cubic yards of fill would increase the risk of reactivating the slide and putting families and homes in peril.