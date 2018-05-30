An ‘Oops’ Leads to a Lawsuit
By Grant McHill
|
May 30, 2018 @ 10:40 AM

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) – The city of Redmond, Oregon, seeks more than $60,000 in a lawsuit filed against a tree-removal company that accidentally cut down a massive spruce in March.

The Bulletin newspaper reports the spruce near City Hall was supposed to become the city’s annual Christmas tree after the completion of a park expansion.

Company owner Wade Fagen says the removal was an honest mistake and criticized the city for taking legal action.

A property management company had asked Fagen Tree & Chips to remove a spruce that had a root problem. Fagen says an employee accidentally went to a property three blocks to the east, where he encountered a similar spruce tree with tape and cones around it.

Keith Leitz, the city’s human resources director, says the tree was marked to prevent it from being removed during the expansion.


Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com

