Portland Ore – This is the first Annual Transformational Day at Hair M-W in Northwest Portland. 16 men and women with children in tow were invited in for free cuts, coloring, food and clothes.
The stylists are donating their time to do this today. Hair M-W has also set up a go fund me page for each homeless individual to raise ten thousand dollars to help make a real change in their lives.
An Important Gift
