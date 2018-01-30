An Astoria Elementary School Closes Because Of Flu
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Jan 30, 2018 @ 8:17 AM

ASTORIA, Ore.– Hilda Lahti Elementary School in Knappa will keep Kindergartners through Sixth Grade students home both today and Wednesday.  About 43% of students were absent Monday.  Teachers and staff also called in sick.  The Superintendent for the district Paulette Johnson met with the Clatsop county health Department Monday,  together they decided a short term closure was a good idea.

So far the flu has claimed the lives of 37 children across the country in 2014-2015 there were 148 pediatric deaths.  This year is on track to equal or surpass the ugliness of the 2014-2015 flu season. The flu this year seems to be affecting  younger children and older adults.

