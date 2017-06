Hubbard, Or. – A driver was killed by an Amtrak train last night near Hubbard. The driver was on a private road at a crossing that has no cross bar light or sound signal.

The train was headed south from Seattle to Eugene with 48 passengers on board. One of them suffered minor injuries and had to be checked out at the hospital.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information about the driver yet. The driver was the only person in the car.