Amtrak Suspends Service Between Portland And Seattle

Portland, Ore. — Landslides have canceled Amtrak service between Portland and Seattle Friday.

BNSF Railway, which owns the tracks, has placed a 48-hour moratorium, suspended all rail traffic in the area until February 11th.

The Amtrak Cascades serves stops between Eugene, Oregon and Vancouver B.C.. Trains are still running between Eugene and Portland, and between Everett and Vancouver B.C.. Amtrak is providing alternate transportation between Seattle and Everett but not Portland and Seattle.

Empire Builder and Coast Starlight service is also impacted, with no alternate transportation at this time.

Passengers with travel plans can confirm their train’s status, change their plans or review refund information using a range of tools – including Amtrak.com, smartphone apps or by calling 800-USA-RAIL. Service Alerts, Passenger Notices and other announcements are posted at Amtrak.com/alerts.