Amity School District Cancels Classes Due To Water Issue

Amity, Or. – No school in Amity today because the entire town is without water. The city says due to the early winter storm and some electrical bumps, they had a computer malfunction that resulted in a loss of water pressure in their water system.

District Superintendent Jeff Clark says ” that puts the school in a tough situation, because we rely on the city’s water for flushing toilets, drinking water; all of that.”

he’s been told water should be available again by tonight, but it will need to be boiled before drinking. He says he’s checking to see if they can get enough bottled water for the district’s thousand students to drink tomorrow. He says he’ll decide by noon today if classes will be held tomorrow.