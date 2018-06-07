In Brief: A true heist film opening the same weekend as Ocean’s 8 and one that is much deeper, more intense and light-years more interesting.



Bart Layton is a genius. He’s the writer and director of American Animals. It’s the true story — and Layton emphasizes the word “true” at the beginning of his film — of four students from Kentucky’s Transylvania University who attempted to steal four priceless John James Audubon books and a first edition of Charles Darwin’s Origin of the Species from the school’s library.

They almost succeeded.

How the guys planned and executed the heist is wonderfully told via actors playing their parts and with insights from the guys themselves. The four students are done by Evan Peters (Quicksilver in the X-Men series), Barry Keoghan who was George, the boy who could be useful in Dunkirk, Jered Abrahamson (TV’s Travelers) and Blake Jenner (The Edge of Seventeen, Everybody Wants Some!!!).

Warren Lipka, Spencer Reinhard, Eric Borsuk and Chas Allen are themselves and offer perspective from interviews conducted by Layton.

Early on Layton keeps things light. He weaves the story together with lots of camera movement, complicated and clever shots and a seamless back and forth between the actors and the real participants.

As the planning plods on things grow more serious. The reality of what has to be done and the actual doing it weighs on them. They seem to want to but don’t, but — somehow — the plan has a life of its own. It can’t be denied. It must be done and done at all costs.

Raves have to be given to the four actors, the supporting cast and the four guys. With some gut-wrenching acting you get the sense of frustration these guys felt as students who are just another face in the college crowd. It got really hard for them to accept such ordinariness. Then came the challenge of stealing things so priceless.

Suddenly their lives had meaning.

Exceptional performances, yes, but it is Layton who is the film’s real star. As scenes pile upon scenes you’re as caught up in the plan and grow as anxious as the four participants. It’s a brilliantly told and very fascinating story combined with equally fascinating storytelling.

A heist story unlike any other which — ironically — is opening in the area the same day as the fictional heist film Ocean’s 8. It demands the suspension of disbelief. This one demands something much deeper. This is one of the year’s best movies and hopefully it will get increased play as people learn more about Layton’s phenomenal and very creative piece of work.

Director: Bart Layton

Stars: Evan Peters, Barry Keoghan, Jered Abrahamson, Blake Jenner, Warren Lipka, Spencer Reinhard, Eric Borsuk, Chas Allen, Ann Dowd, Udo Kier

Rated R for mature themes, language, drug use and some violence. This is the best heist movie in years and that it’s a true story makes it even better. Give this one a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Catch Gary Wolcott Friday afternoons at 4:50 on KXL’s Afternoon News.

He has been KXL’s movie critic since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.