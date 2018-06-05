Amazon Prime Please, Hal

Delivery drones…robots…computers….Is Amazon trying to eliminate the need for human workers? Not if you ask them. The company still has over 500,000 people, but it now uses more than 100,000 robots working with the humans to meet the huge demand for e-commerce.

Chief technologist of Amazon Robotics, Tye Brady, says they are only there to help the humans, and not replace them. Interesting video of the robots in action. Also, grab some popcorn, and read the link (below) to learn about the limitations of robots at Amazon.



https://www.technologyreview.com/s/611295/humans-are-still-crucial-to-amazons-fulfillment-process/