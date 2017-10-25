It’s Amazon Knocking, Will You Let Them In?

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Holidays are just around the corner, and that means it’s about to be prime season for package thieves. To that end, Amazon, Inc. has introduced Amazon Key. It’s basically a home security system that let’s you allow access to certain trusted people – from the package delivery person to certain services. You can watch them on video from wherever you are, using the Amazon Cloud Cams placed around your home or apartment. They’ll even send someone out to install the system for free.

Amazon guarantees that all delivery personnel are fully vetted, with background and driver’s license checks. But it’s still an idea that a lot of people around the office were immediately doubtful about. Of course, if you’ve ever left a key under the mat in order for a friend to get into your house, this idea might appeal to you.

What do you think? Would you be willing to let someone into your house, as long as you knew you could see anything they did? Sound off in the comments below.