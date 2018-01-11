Amazing Video And Firsthand Account Of Calif Mudslides



Sad stories coming out of the Santa Barbara area as the search for victims continues.

Hundreds of searchers are still hunting for survivors of the flash flooding and mudslides near Santa Barbara. They’re slogging through ooze and poking long holes into the mud as they search for victims. They’re running out of places to look. Efrin Farjado is a painter in Montecito. When we talked to him yesterday…he was stuck…the roads around him were closed….he was unable to leave his home and get to work. Since we talked to Efrin, The death toll has risen to 17. Another 8 are still missing. By Wednesday, some 500 searchers had covered about 75 percent of the inundated area in the search for victims.