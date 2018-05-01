I had the honor of being part of the Amazing Kids event sponsored by Pamplin Media Group. They select kids from cities in the greater metro area who have gone above and beyond. It’s so humbling to recognize the things these kids are achieving at such a young age. It’s also wonderful to talk about some good news once in a while. I was so glad to be a part of it. Kudos to my fellow emcee Terry Boyd for showing me the ropes….and to Trailblazer great Brian Grant for being the guest speaker with such an inspiring message.

https://portlandtribune.com/pt/9-news/393956-286796-2018-amazing-kids-show-28-ways-of-giving-back-to-community