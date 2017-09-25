Altercation Between Students After Friday Night Football Game

Portland, Oregon – Portland Public School Officials want to know more about a possible confrontation that may have happened after a high school football game Friday night. According to a news release sent out by PPS, they received reports of a student altercation after the Grant and Jefferson game on 9/22/17. The report suggests it happened at or near a MAX train station near Marshall high school where the game took place, on Southeast 92nd avenue. Officials say they’ll be talking with students and staff today.

Oregonlive reports it was a very close football game, Grant’s Generals pulled past Jefferson’s Democrats, winning 14-13.

OL says a group of students ran from the MAX station into the nearby Burgerville, screaming and yelling, to get away from the confrontation, according to witnesses inside. To get away from an attack, other students climbed over fences that involved punching and kicking, according to several parents’ Facebook posts about the incident.

Portland police were called to the Trimet Max station near SE 92nd and Powell on a report of a large disturbance at 10:07 p.m. on Friday.

Here’s the full news release sent to KXL:

Message to Jefferson, Grant Communities