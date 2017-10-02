Alpha Intern In Las Vegas During Mass Shooting

Las Vegas, Nv. – The intern for the morning show on 98.7 The Bull, our sister station, was in Las Vegas celebrating her birthday when the mass shooting happened Sunday night. Taylor Balfour says she was four blocks away from the massacre and said “from what we could hear, it kind of sounded like a helicopter. You know, when a gun goes off, it just kept going and it didn’t stop and it sounded like a helicopter, almost.”

She says a younger sister of her close friend was trampled in the chaos and is being treated at a hospital there. Taylor says it’s her first trip to Las Vegas and she’s still shaking and afraid to go outside. She’s due to return to Portland tomorrow.