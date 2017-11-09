Aloha Man Shoots Son While Retrieving Handgun

ALOHA, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say an Oregon man shot and wounded his 16-year-old son while retrieving a handgun.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was taken to a hospital by ambulance Thursday and is expected to survive injuries it describes as serious.

Deputies responded to the home in Aloha at 2:39 a.m., and were told that 38-year-old Brian Matsuo unintentionally shot the boy. Detectives are continuing the investigation and will forward their findings to the district attorney.