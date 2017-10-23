Aloha Man Bites Off Deputy’s Finger

Aloha, Or. – A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy is being treated at a local hospital after being bitten by a suspect while attempting to take him into custody. Sgt. Jeff Talbot says he doesn’t know if the finger can be reattached.

Just before 3 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Belleau Woods Apartments, 14960 Southwest Tracy Ann Court in Aloha. It was reported that Erik Rodriguez-Reyes, 24, was assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

When deputies arrived, several people in the home were uncooperative and started a physical confrontation with deputies. Deputies were attempting to detain Mr. Rodriguez-Reyes when he began fighting with them. During the fight, Mr. Rodriguez-Reyes bit two deputies, severing the tip of one deputy’s index finger. That deputy was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated.

Mr. Rodriguez-Reyes was arrested and charged with Assault in the Second Degree, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer (2 counts), Coercion, Kidnapping in the Second Degree, Aggravated Harassment (5 counts), Resisting Arrest, and Harassment.

Francisco Rodriguez-Estrada, the father of Mr. Rodriguez-Reyes, was also arrested. Mr. Rodriguez-Estrada, 42, was charged with Harassment (3 counts), Interfering with a Peace Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

The injured deputy is not being identified at this time. Mr. Rodriguez-Reyes’ girlfriend suffered minor injuries.

Sgt. Talbot says ” it’s a reminder for everyone this is the kind of things that deputies encounter every day. Every time deputies go to the scene, we never know what we’re going to encounter. Especially for domestic violence situations; they can inherently be dangerous.”