Almost Turkey Time

Photos courtesy of Champoeg Farm

St. Paul, Or. – Thanksgiving is four weeks from today. Mark Anderson at Champoeg Farm in St. Paul says he processed his birds in September and October. He says this week he’s processing birds for drum sticks and breast roasts. He sells most of his birds through New Seasons Market and says most people like the medium size, which is 14 to 18 pounds.

Anderson has about 3,000 pasture raised turkeys who roam on 40 acres. He’s been raising turkeys “in a big way” for five or six years and says this year they’ve had perfect weather. “They all got nice and big and plump earlier than usual and I’m actually really short of smalls because all the birds I thought would be smalls turned out to be mediums, mediums turned out to be larges and so on and so forth.”

He says their method of raising turkeys is unique. They move the birds across the pasture twice a week. He says the reason for that is to facilitate the grazing and getting the greenery into their systems.