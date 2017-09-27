Allleged Freeman High Shooter Appears in Court

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – The 15-year-old boy charged with fatally shooting a classmate and wounding three others at his rural Washington state high school has made his first appearance in court.

A judge on Wednesday in juvenile court in Spokane set a date to determine if Caleb Sharpe will be tried as an adult in the Sept. 13 shooting at Freeman High School near the tiny town of Rockford.

The hearing is scheduled to start April 2, 2018, and is expected to last a week.

Sharpe has previously pleaded not guilty to one charge of first-degree murder and three charges of attempted first-degree murder.

The Associated Press doesn’t typically name juvenile suspects but is doing so because of the severity of the accusations and because Sharpe’s name was released in public documents.