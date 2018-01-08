Allison Janney Thanks Tonya Harding In Golden Globes Speech

Los Angeles, Ca. – Actress Allison Janney won a best supporting actress Golden Globe for her role as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding’s mother in the movie I, Tonya. During her acceptance speech, Janney said “I’d like to thank Tonya for sharing her story.” Harding was in the audience, seated at Janney’s table, along with other cast members. “What I love about this movie… what this movie did is tell a story about class in America, tell a story about the disenfranchised,tell a story about a woman who was not embraced for her individuality.”

Janney told reporters backstage Tonya loves the movie. She added ” I mean, we don’t exonerate her but I think that she comes out looking okay in this. I think people have a lot more understanding and compassion and empathy for her , what she went through and what she was up against and what she achieved in spite of it.”

Harding, who pleaded guilty to conspiring to hinder prosecution in connection with the 1994 attack on fellow figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, lives in Sisters and does landscaping and builds decks.