Alleged Racism Prompts County Chair Into Action

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – More than a dozen people testified about experiencing or witnessing systemic racism within Oregon’s Multnomah County’s workforce, prompting County Chair Deborah Kafoury to announce the county will investigate discrimination among workers.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Kafoury announced Friday the county will hire an outside consultant to review the county’s hiring and retention of people in protected classes. Protected classes include race, national origin, ethnic backgrounds, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, age and people who are pregnant or have disabilities.

Kafoury says any complaints concerning offensive or discriminatory language or behavior will immediately get sent to the county’s chief operations officer and the relevant department director.

Several testified of the racism Thursday at a county commission meeting.