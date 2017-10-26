In Brief: Beautifully done but who cares?



I always get nervous when the first five or 10 minutes of a movie is packed with gorgeous visuals and a rambling narrative. Both are designed to “hook” you. You’ll see willowy clouds and beautiful shots of water, cities or landscapes from above and on the ground. Then they’re edited together in creative ways. One image blends into the next and that into the next and sometimes we end up back at the original image.

Many times the writers, producers and directors put a provocative plot inside all that fluff and think you’ll think because the visuals are so brilliant the plot is deep and exceptional.

In this case the provocative story has Gossip Girl’s Blake Lively playing Gina. She is blind and living in Thailand with her successful husband James. He’s done by Terminator Genisys’ Jason Clarke. A new medical procedure gives her back her sight. It’s a blessing of sorts.

And the statement “of sorts” is where the movie has some depth and poses some interesting questions. She had sight as a child but her life now doesn’t really look like Gina imagined. He’s a little shaken by that and by a newfound independence.

Great questions couched in an interesting concept. It is a little bit deep and a little bit dark but doesn’t — in the end — go far enough to sustain interest and it falls victim to director Marc Forster’s (Quantum of Solace) packing it with way too much art and not enough substance.

I can’t recommend you see All I See is You.

Director Marc Forster

Stars: Blake Lively, Jason Clarke, Danny Huston, Ahna O’Reilly, Miguel Fernandez

Fluffy, beautifully done but with nowhere positive to go, it falls apart. Give this one a 2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



