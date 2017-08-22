Alaska Students’ Dream Takes Off During Solar Eclipse

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – A group of Alaska students were able to achieve their yearlong goal of launching a weather balloon during a solar eclipse with the help of other teams from Oregon schools and colleges.

The Gazette-Times reports 15 Sitka, Alaska high school students traveled to Corvallis to launch their weather balloon and equipment during Monday’s solar eclipse. After the high schoolers’ balloon floated away from them before they could prepare it for the launch, other teams offered them help and a replacement balloon.

Morgan Johnson with the Alaska Space Grant says the students are searching their payload of cameras, which should have floated down with a parachute after the balloon popped in high altitude. They will return home later this week.