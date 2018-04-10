Airing Dirty Laundry

I don’t know… didn’t your mama always say, “change your undies, you never know when you’ll get in an accident!” Somehow a whole bunch of people missed that message.

A new survey says 31% of men wear their underwear at least twice before washing, some say more! For women, it’s around 10%, sometimes they turn them inside out for a second outing.

One guy says, “I shower and take care of myself. My briefs don’t really get dirty.”

Another says, “If I’m going on dates, then yes, I’ll change my shorts regularly.”

I don’t think it makes me a prude to say, “do your laundry, wear clean undies.” Because, mama says so.