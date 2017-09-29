Ads Blast Lawmaker’s Stance on National Popular Vote Bill

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A new ad campaign is targeting Senate President Peter Courtney for repeatedly blocking a bill that would permit Oregon to give all seven of its electoral college votes to the winner of the national popular vote during presidential elections.

The Statesman Journal reports (http://stjr.nl/2xQu8X7 ) the California-based nonprofit, National Popular Vote Inc., launched the ad campaign against Courtney Thursday.

The nonprofit’s Chairman John Koza says the National Popular Vote bill had passed in the House in 2009, 2013, 2015 and 2017 but was killed in the Senate by Courtney. The campaign’s goal is to inform voters of Courtney’s record with the bill.

Courtney says in a statement that he would vote in favor of the putting the issue on the ballot if the bill comes out of committee in 2018.