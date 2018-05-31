In Brief: Adrift — like most lost at sea movies finds itself lost at sea.



Adrift is the “true” story of couple lost at sea after their small craft is hit by a hurricane. Though the movie is based on fact this isn’t exactly an original concept. A few minutes before the film started I began listing what could possibly go wrong: starvation, sharks, more storms and pirates.

There’s more on the list but you get the point.

The film is done by director Baltasar Kormakur. He did 2015’s mountain-climbing thriller Everest. It was terrific. This one isn’t. To be fair, more interesting things can happen on a mountain than at sea.

Adrift is set in 1983. There we find lifelong sailors Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp. They are very much in love and spend their days leisurely sailing the islands of the South Pacific. The two were approached by friends and asked if they’d sail a yacht to San Diego from Tahiti.

It’s a dangerous 4,000 mile trip but Richard and Tami felt they were experienced enough get it done.

After a couple of weeks at sea they ran into the category-4 storm, Hurricane Raymond. They thought they could skirt the storm but it changed course. With nothing else to do, Tami and Richard battened down the hatches — so to speak — and tried to ride out the storm. That didn’t go so well. As the 44-foot yacht got tossed around the stormy sea it was trashed. The mast was torn off, the engine shot and all form of communication was non-functioning.

The story begins with Tami waking up on the floor of the yacht. It’s filling with water. Richard is gone. Panicked, she starts looking for him and eventually finds the man badly injured and clinging to a lifeboat. He can’t help at all so it’s up to her to save them. Taking the gamble of all gambles, Tami heads the boat toward the closest landmass, Hawaii.

That’s a 1,500 mile sail and leads to 41 harrowing days. It also sent me diving for my list. You’ll have to see Adrift to find out the items I tabbed that end up in the story. Some did. Some didn’t.

Adrift is a four character movie. There’s Shailene Woodley’s Tami, Sam Claflin’s Richard, the boat and the Pacific Ocean. Two of the four are interesting; the boat and the sea. The boat, however, doesn’t have a lot to do other than be disabled and the sea — of course — is the sea.

I’m obviously being facetious but it drives home the point that — with the exception of Robert Redford’s All is Lost — lost at sea movies are boring.

Claflin (Me Before You and My Cousin Rachel) is a charismatic actor. His best work happens when he says very little and uses his light-generating smile or glowering eyes to sell a scene. Claiflin’s dull as dirt Richard has lots to do in the flashbacks but not much during the crisis except to lie there and look like he’s dying.

Neither aspect of his character are all that interesting. With those limitations carrying the film largely belongs to Woodley. She is up to the challenge. As she proved in other projects — The Descendants, The Fault is in Our Stars and the Divergent series — the lady can flat out act. She climbs all over the emotional ladder and does so brilliantly.

It’s not enough to save the film or (sorry, I’m being snarky here) make her more interesting than the boat or the ocean. Adrift gets set adrift almost immediately, is sunk by its own weight and by movie’s end really is lost at sea.

Director: Baltasar Kormakur

Stars: Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin, a boat, the sea

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. Lost at sea movies are so tedious. Been there and done that too many times. Give this a 1 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Catch Gary Wolcott Friday afternoons at 4:50 on KXL’s Afternoon News.

He has been KXL’s movie critic since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.