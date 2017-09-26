Adidas Exec In Portland Faces Corruption Charges

An Adidas executive based in Portland, James Gatto, is one of ten people facing an indictment for fraud and corruption . USA Today reports court documents show bribes being offered to potential student athletes. The FBI plans a news conference later today.

Adidas issued a statement saying “Today, we became aware that federal investigators arrested an Adidas employee. We are learning more about the situation. We’re unaware of any misconduct and will fully cooperate with authorities to understand more.”