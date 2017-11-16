Addiction Study Released, After City Club Passed

Portland, OR – A study originally commissioned by the City Club of Portland has been released, but not by City Club.

Last December, Willamette Week reports City Club put together a committee to look at Oregon’s addiction service offerings. The committee met regularly, and turned in their report in July. But that report was never released.

According to WW, on November 10th, City Club members received a letter from President Lisa Watson, explaining why City Club was not going to release the report.

“As part of the Board of Governors’ standard review of the research process, it came to our attention that every member of the committee was white,” Watson said.

“While we have no doubt that the committee members entered into this research project in good faith and with all best intentions, it’s clear that an all-white committee makes our research vulnerable to significant and substantive racial bias.”

Members of committee felt the report needed to be released anyway, and did so Tuesday, November 14th. Click here to read the full study.