Actions Taken Against OR Senator Accused Of Groping Colleagues

Salem, Oregon – Oregon Senator Jeff Kruse is accused of inappropriately touching two of his colleagues. Kruse is a Republican from Roseburg. Corvallis Senator Sarah Gelser claims Kruse was inappropriately touching her for years, even after being told to stop. Senate President Peter Courtney says leaders staged an intervention with Kruse last year. He tells Newspartner KGW he heard about the second allegation involving another Senator last Thursday, adding this breaks his heart and it makes him feel bad for the institution.

Courtney recently took away all of his committee assignments. That means he can vote on legislation, but can’t help write or amend it.

Courtney wrote a letter to Kruse on October 20th, when he learned about the new allegations. It reads in part, “Continuing to touch women at work is inappropriate workplace conduct of which you have already been warned,” wrote Courtney. “Let me be very clear. Women in the Capitol do NOT want you to touch them.”

In addition to stripping Kruse of some of his political influence on committees, Courtney plans to strip him of privacy by having Kruse’s office door removed. Kruse reportedly smokes in his office, which is a designated non-smoking building.

“It is my hope that this lack of privacy will prevent you from smoking in your office,” Courtney said.

Kruse has been fined twice by the Oregon Health Authority for smoking at the Capitol.